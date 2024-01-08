IMPD arrest man for alleged role in shooting investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 32-year-old Jomal Tyler for his alleged role in a shooting that left a person in critical condition on Saturday.

Just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of North Euclid Avenue on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult female with gunshot wound injuries. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after and transported the woman to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. While officers were on the scene, a person of interest was identified and detained. Detectives continued investigating and arrested Tyler for his alleged role in the shooting. Tyler was charged with attempted murder. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.