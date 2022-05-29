Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrest man for attempted murder during road rage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting that took place Friday night during a road rage incident.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers received reports of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. in the area of West 10th Street & N. Country Club Road.

When police arrived, they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical conditon.

After continuing the investigation, police arrested Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay for attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Bryan Sosbe at the IMPD Homicide/Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.