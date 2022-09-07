Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening.

Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release, IMPD arrested Julius Beverly, 19, on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the death of White. Police say Beverly was charged with murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.