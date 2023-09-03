IMPD arrest man in connection to fatal shooting near Marian University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man in connection to a shooting near Marian University that killed two men Saturday night.

According to a press release sent out Sunday, detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 21-year-old Damarion Coffy for his alleged role in the Saturday homicide in the 2900 block of Cold Spring Road.

Just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest Division responded to the 2900 block of Cold Spring Road on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located two adult males outside with gunshot wounds. Two firearms were also located near the males. An adult female contacted 911 and advised she believed she shot one of the involved males. Officers detained the woman and Damarion Coffy. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced both men deceased at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. Investigators believe there was a disturbance between the two males and shots were fired during the altercation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The MCCO will release the mens’ names once their family have been notified.

The investigation continued and investigators were able to identify Damarion Coffy as an alleged suspect in this case. He was interviewed and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was consulted. Coffey was subsequently arrested for felony murder. Felony murder occurs when a person is murdered during the commission of a felony.

Additionally, the woman was later released after consultation with MCPO.