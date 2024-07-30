Search
IMPD arrest man in connection to northeast side shots fired incident

by: Serena Thompson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested on Saturday for his accused role in a shots fired incident that involved three juveniles on the city’s northeast side, police said.

Jeffery Ware, 37, was arrested for criminal recklessness, dangerous control of a firearm, child endangerment, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a serious felon.

Just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, IMPD responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue after reports of someone firing shots in an apartment complex.

According to police, witnesses say a man and three younger individuals fired a gun several times before entering back into an apartment.

Officers obtained footage of the incident which detailed a tall man shooting the gun before passing it to three younger individuals. Officers say the juveniles were between 10 and 14 years old.

After a search of the residence and Ware’s vehicle two handguns, multiple fire shell casings, and 80 grams of marijuana were found.

