Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrest man involved in murder at liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a homicide that happened outside a liquor store June 1.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 43-year-old Eddie Muex Jr. for the death of Terryus Thomas, 31.

IMPD officers were called to a disturbance on the 4200 block of E. New York Street on June 1. When they arrived, they found Thomas with consistent stab wounds. Thomas was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, detectives determined Muex as a person of interest involved in the incident. After continuing the investigation, murder charges were filed on Muex by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Muex has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.