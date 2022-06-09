Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrest two suspects from April homicide

by: Amani Gates
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police announced Thursday that they have arrested two suspects from the April homicide of 30-year-old Terrence McLean.

On April 21, police were called to 4300 Stouffer Lane were one person was shot. They found McLean with gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital. That Friday, he was pronounced dead.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators were assisted by deputies in South Carolina where they arrested 29-year-old Ronald Stallworth. He was taken into custody in South Carolina in April and is currently in Marion County’s custody.

Another adult male was taken into custody Thursday for his alleged involvement in the case. Police have yet to release the male’s name.

Stallworth has been charged with a count of murder and is to appear in court in August.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gas prices close in on $5 a gallon in US, hit record in UK

Business /

Circle City Roller Derby skates into new season for the first time since the pandemic

News /

Stocks tumble as rate pressures grow, inflation report looms

National /

Tasty Takeout: The Cotton Candy Fairy

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.