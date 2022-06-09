Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrest two suspects from April homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police announced Thursday that they have arrested two suspects from the April homicide of 30-year-old Terrence McLean.

On April 21, police were called to 4300 Stouffer Lane were one person was shot. They found McLean with gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital. That Friday, he was pronounced dead.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigators were assisted by deputies in South Carolina where they arrested 29-year-old Ronald Stallworth. He was taken into custody in South Carolina in April and is currently in Marion County’s custody.

Another adult male was taken into custody Thursday for his alleged involvement in the case. Police have yet to release the male’s name.

Stallworth has been charged with a count of murder and is to appear in court in August.