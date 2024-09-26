IMPD arrest woman for alleged role in February homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives during a February homicide investigation.

IMPD detectives arrested 43-year-old Tia Smith on Sept. 11 for her alleged involvement in a February homicide.

On Monday, Feb. 12, at 6 a.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found an unresponsive adult male, who was later identified as Clevester Brown. Medical services responded and pronounced Brown dead at the scene. After further investigation, it was later discovered that Brown had gunshot wound injuries.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Smith, and on Sept. 11, U.S. Marshalls and IMPD investigators located and arrested Smith for her alleged involvement in the homicide of Brown. Smith was preliminarily charged with murder.