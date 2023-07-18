IMPD arrests 1 for shooting near 38th and Shadeland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested one person for a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side.

Tyree Gilbert, 28, was taken into custody Monday after investigators identified him as the suspect in a shooting near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 38th Street.

Gilbert faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal recklessness, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

The person injured in the shooting was reported to be in stable condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.