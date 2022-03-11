Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests 15-year-old suspect for armed robberies, auto theft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a teenage suspect after a man was robbed in a mall parking lot and a car was stolen.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old boy faces preliminary charges of two counts of armed robbery and one count of auto theft.

Police say the suspect robbed a man at gunpoint in the parking lot at Castleton Square Mall around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Around a half hour later, IMPD was dispatched to a stolen vehicle report nearby in the 8100 block of Castleway Court W. A man said his black 2018 Hyundai had been stolen.

The next day, a man called police to the 2900 block of E. Fall Creek Parkway S. Dr. for a report of forced entry into a residence. The man said there was a black vehicle in the driveway that did not belong to him.

Detectives came to identify a juvenile suspect. His residence was served with a search warrant on March 3. Police say they found evidence related to the crimes was found inside and the stolen vehicle was found nearby.

He was arrested on March 9.