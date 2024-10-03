IMPD arrests 2 men for firearms, narcotics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives on Wednesday arrested two men for various firearms and narcotics offenses, according to an IMPD news release on Thursday.

Detectives were following up on a shots fired investigation when they learned 32-year-old James Hopkins had an active warrant for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.

On Wednesday, detectives found Hopkins in a truck in the 10300 block of Trent Court. Hopkins and 27-year-old Craig Cooper were detained during the course of the investigation.

Detectives established probable cause to search the truck. During the search of the truck, detectives found 124 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of marijuana, a Glock handgun with a machine gun conversion device (switch), and a stolen Beretta handgun. Detectives also seized over $4,000 in cash.

Hopkins was arrested and preliminarily charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a machine gun, possession of narcotics with intent to deal, possession of marijuana, and previous warrants for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.

Cooper was arrested and preliminarily charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics, and possession of marijuana.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)