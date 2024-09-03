IMPD arrests 2 men, says attempted robbery sparked shooting

Illuminated blue and red police lights atop an IMPD patrol car in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two men in connection to a Monday shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot just after 1:55 p.m. Monday to The Sterling Apartments southwest of the intersection of Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue on the city’s south side.

The man was last listed as stable. IMPD had initially said three people were detained shortly after the shooting.

Lazaruis Harrell, 21, and Markell Coles, 19, were arrested on preliminary robbery charges. IMPD says jail booking photos for the two men were not available Tuesday.

Investigators think an attempted robbery sparked the shooting.

The third person detained was a juvenile, who was questioned but later released.

IMPD said in a social media post on Tuesday, “Detectives on scene canvased the area for witnesses and look for potential security camera footage. Detectives were able to confirm the suspects in custody were the involved parties in the robbery incident. Detectives applied for and were granted search warrants to seize evidence. Detectives on scene later learned that the suspects attempted to get into a vehicle that was not theirs, prior to fleeing the scene on foot and then being taken into custody by officers.”