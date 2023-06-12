IMPD arrests 20-year-old man for May shootout at MLK Park

More than 40 shell casings were found near the basketball court at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Indianapolis on May 30, 2023. Police have arrested Xavier L. White for his role in the shootout. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 20-year-old man Indianapolis man has been arrested for his role in a May 30 shootout at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Xavier White faces two counts of criminal recklessness, one count of dealing in marijuana, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, online court records show. All four charges are felonies.

At around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, a black car pulled up to a group playing basketball at the park on Broadway Street and someone inside the vehicle started shooting, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The group of basketball players returned fire, but no one was hurt. Investigators later found over 40 shell casings at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but did not say who the intended target was.

IMPD did not say if White was driving the black car or if he was the shooter.

Indianapolis police later deployed a mobile camera trailer at MLK Park as part of the shooting investigation.

Online jail records show White was booked into the Marion County Jail on June 6 on separate charges of assisting a criminal, unlawful purchase of a handgun, and possession of marijuana.

White was due in court Monday morning for an initial hearing.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.