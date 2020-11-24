IMPD arrests 22-year-old in homicide at hotel on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Richard Johnson.

On Nov. 22, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the 6800 block of East 21st Street for a report of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, officers were pointed in the direction of a second-floor hotel room. In the room, an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound was found.

The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Timothy Bixler, was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Bixler later died at the hospital.

Following an investigation into the deadly incident, Johnson was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 23.

He faces a preliminary charge of murder.