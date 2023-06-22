IMPD arrests 3, finds guns, 59 oxycodone pills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police found 59 oxycodone pills, marijuana, a handgun, and a machine gun after arresting three people Tuesday.

Billy Coleman, 26, Daylon Williams, 24, and Darious Perkins, 24, were arrested for various narcotics and firearm offenses, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 5 p.m., officers began investigating in the 900 block of North Delaware Street.

“Detectives had reason to believe Coleman, Williams, and Perkins were engaged in criminal activity and detained all three,” IMPD said in a Facebook post.

Coleman was arrested for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and for having an outstanding warrant.

Williams was arrested for possession of a machine gun and possession of a narcotic drug.

Perkins was arrested for possession of a machine gun, possession of a narcotics drug, and possession of marijuana.

Coleman, Williams, and Perkins are set to appear in court August 30.