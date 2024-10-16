IMPD arrests 3 juveniles for armed carjacking on near north side; searching for 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Tuesday arrested three juvenile carjacking suspects and recovered a stolen vehicle, IMPD said in a news release Wednesday.

At 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 3200 block of North Central Avenue on a report of a carjacking that had just occurred. That is a commercial area on the city’s near north side. The carjacking victim told investigators that five suspects approached him, two were armed with handguns and three were wearing masks. One of the suspects stole the victim’s driver’s license, cellphone, and $100 in cash. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured during this incident.

Less than a hour later, officers found the carjacked vehicle in a residential area near the 3100 block of Meadows Drive. Officers observed five males exiting an apartment complex. Officers approached the suspects for questioning, and they fled on foot. Three of the five suspects were detained, positively identified by the victim, and arrested. A police report identified the three male juvenile suspects as 15 years old, 16 years old, and 17 years old. One of the arrested suspects had the victim’s driver’s license in his pocket, and $800 in cash was found in the carjacked vehicle.

The carjacked vehicle was returned to the owner.

Investigators are continuing to search for the other two suspects. They ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.