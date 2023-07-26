IMPD arrests 30-year-old woman in fatal drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for her role in the June death of a 33-year-old man on the Indianapolis east side, police said Wednesday on social media.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went just after 3:10 p.m. June 7 to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of North Kenyon Street. That’s a residential area near Windsor Village Park and west of the I-70 interchange for I-465.

Police had last reported Michael Hess was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The Marion County Coroner’s Office reported June 8 that he’d died at Eskenazi Hospital.

Police initially called the incident a drive-by shooting.

Monique Cooley, of Indianapolis, is scheduled to be formally charged with murder on Thursday in Marion Superior Court 32.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for additional details on what led to Cooley’s arrest. The court unsealed records in the case Wednesday, online records show; however, Marion County does not post court documents in the state’s public MyCase system.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call IMPD Detective Stephanie Herr at 317-327-3475 or email her Stephanie.Herr2@Indy.gov.