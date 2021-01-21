IMPD arrests 32-year-old Mooresville man in connection to May homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 32-year-old man from Mooresville was arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man in May, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Adam Starr is charged in a case filed in Marion Superior Court 29 with a count of murder and a count of carrying a handgun without a license in the shooting death of 43-year-old Pablo Rodruguez, according to information from IMPD and online court records.

IMPD officers arrived minutes after 12:15 a.m. May 17 to find Rodruguez with an apparent gunshot wound at a home in the 4400 block of East Michigan Street. That’s between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. Rodruguez died later at an area hospital.

On May 22, IMPD investigators shared photos and said they wanted to speak to two people seen in surveillance video about their roles in the investigation. IMPD on Thursday did not indicate whether people provided information as a result of that effort, helping with the police investigation.

No hearing date has been set for Starr, according to online court records late Thursday afternoon.