Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests 42-year-old after police shot suspect, 3 officers injured in pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 42-year-old man was arrested after officers fired shots Saturday afternoon during a pursuit of a stolen truck and gun, Indianapolis police say.

George R. Leachman was preliminarily charged with a felony count of resisting law enforcement and three felony counts of battery injuring public safety officials, says the report that News 8 obtained Sunday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The report listed the names of three officers as victims: Donald Fague, Zachary Foster and Michael Herrera. IMPD had reported Saturday that three officers were hurt and taken to hospitals. The officers were expected to be released Saturday night.

Two officers, who have not been named, fired their guns and shot Leachman. He was stable when taken to a hospital, IMPD said Saturday.

The case began when an IMPD officer just before 5 p.m. Saturday initiated a traffic stop of a black 2004 Ford F250 pickup at East 19th Street and Campbell Avenue. That’s in a residential area just west of North Arlington Avenue on the city’s east side. The officer had learned the truck contained a gun when reported as stolen.

Leachman backed up the truck into the officer’s police car, disabling it. The officer received a minor head injury.

A short time later, IMPD officers again found the pickup, which fled when police tried to initiate a traffic stop. The pursuit ended in the 300 block of Poplar Road, located southwest of Ellenberger Park. Poplar Road is about a 2-mile drive southwest of the 19th and Campbell intersection. Leachman again backed up the truck into another IMPD car, deploying its air bags. The officer in that police car received minor leg injuries.

Leachman then drove the truck into a third IMPD car, again deploying the air bags. The officer in that car may have broken an arm or wrist, IMPD says.

Information from IMPD was not immediately clear at which scene the shots were fired. IMPD did not indicate that Leachman had fired a gun at police.

IMPD follows several procedures after police shootings:

The officers who fired guns are put on administrative leave.

A special IMPD team along with forensic investigators will conduct the criminal investigation.

IMPD’s internal affairs division will conduct a separate investigation.

The Use of Force Review Board will have a hearing after the investigations are completed.

A special support team and IMPD chaplains will offer support to people involved in the case.

Online court documents on Sunday morning did not show a case for Leachman. Online jail records on Sunday morning did not list Leachman as an inmate.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD homicide office, 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone who wanted to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at at 317-262-8477.