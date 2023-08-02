Search
Indianapolis police arrest 64-year-old man for June homicide

Jerry Lewis, 64 (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 64-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in a June homicide.

On June 1, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 1700 block of Spruce Street on a report of an unresponsive woman.

Upon their arrival, they found a woman, later identified at 54-year-old Melisa Hansboro, with gunshot wounds.

Hansboro later died at the scene.

As the investigation continued, Jerry Lewis, 64, was named a suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the murder charge.

Lewis was arrested Monday.

He is at the Marion County Jail and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, according to online court records.

