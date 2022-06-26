Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests drunk driver after fatal hit and run accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a man for his alleged role in a fatal hit and run accident after driving intoxicated.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore.

Officers received a report of an accident involving two vehicles around 6 p.m. on Friday. It happened on the 500 block of N. Shadeland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found that one of the drivers left the scene. They found two adult males with serious injuries inside the vehicle present at the scene.

When medical services arrived, one of the men was transferred to a local hospital in serious condition, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, officers found that Moore was traveling southbound and crossed the center lane, hitting the other vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Investigators were able to locate Moore on the 700 block of N. Shortridge Avenue. Moore was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the cases and make final charging decisions. Moore is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.