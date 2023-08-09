IMPD arrests Indianapolis man for role in death of 1-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Sunday for his alleged role in the death of a 1-year-old girl, police say.

28-year-old Damian Milton is facing charges for serious bodily injury of a minor resulting in death.

On July 31, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Child Abuse detectives were notified of a near fatality of a 1-year-old. Detectives investigated the incident, learning that the infant was said to be in critical condition by hospital staff.

Unfortunately, the girl died due to her injuries Sunday.

After further investigation, officers took Milton into custody. He was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. An initial hearing is set for Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jamie Hadley at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Jamie.Hadley@indy.gov.