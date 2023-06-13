Search
IMPD arrests man after argument leads to shootout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested and charged Monday after a shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an argument led to the shooting.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 4600 block of North Keystone Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s on the city’s north side.

Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was not in critical condition.

38-year-old Duane Sturdivant was arrested and charged with one count of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Police believe Sturdivant and the man knew each other.

The incident is still under investigation.

