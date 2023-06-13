IMPD arrests man after argument leads to shootout
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested and charged Monday after a shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an argument led to the shooting.
Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 4600 block of North Keystone Avenue on a report of a person shot. That’s on the city’s north side.
Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The man was not in critical condition.
38-year-old Duane Sturdivant was arrested and charged with one count of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.
Police believe Sturdivant and the man knew each other.
The incident is still under investigation.