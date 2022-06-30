Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests man after shooting on Brookside Parkway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting Monday on the east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Brookside Parkway North Drive. That’s along Brookside Park east of North Rural Street.

IMPD has not identified the person who was shot, but said the person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anthony Liner was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, IMPD says.

“Detectives learned that before shots were fired, a disturbance occurred between the victim and suspect, which led to the shooting,” said a news release that IMPD issued Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective George Stewart at the IMPD aggravated assault office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at george.stewart@indy.gov.