IMPD arrests man for Christmas Eve murder

INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a Christmas Eve homicide.

IMPD on Friday announced the arrest of Jerry Phillips, 29, for the murder of 28-year-old Travon Williams.

On Dec. 24, around 7:00 p.m., IMPD received a report that a man with gunshot wounds had walked into a fire station at 4120 N. Mitthoefer Rd. Williams was transported to a hospital where he would later succumb to his wounds.

During their investigation, IMPD homicide detectives determined the shooting actually occurred near the intersection of E. 38th Street and Mithoefer Road. That’s about half a mile south of the fire station Williams entered.

After collecting evidence from the location, and talking with members of the local community, they identified Phillips as a possible suspect.

Phillips was arrested by IMPD on Thursday, on preliminary charges of murder. A booking photo was not available.