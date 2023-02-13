Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests man for family member’s murder

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a homicide on Worcester Avenue on Feb. 11, 2023. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed a family member on Saturday.

Isaiah Nasworthy, 21, was taken into custody several hours after 33-year-old Joey Sheriff was fatally shot in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. That’s a residential area near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Officers found Sheriff wounded at around 5:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

“IMPD officers arriving at the scene immediately detained Nasworthy. Nasworthy was transported to the IMPD Homicide office for further investigation,” IMPD said in a release Monday.

Investigators say the shooting happened after the two men got into a fight.

Homicide detectives arrested Nasworthy on Saturday evening for his role in Sheriff’s death.

IMPD did not say how the two men were related or what led to the initial confrontation.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.