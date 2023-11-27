IMPD arrests man hours after Sunday homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man Sunday evening for a murder that occurred hours earlier on the city’s east side.

Around 8:15 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a death investigation on North Oxford Street near East Washington and Rural streets.

Police arrived and found a man’s body. The circumstances of his death “were believed to be suspicious,” IMPD said in a release.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and found signs of trauma on the man’s body.

Additional investigation led police to identify 39-year-old Raphael Carter III as a suspect in the man’s murder.

Carter was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

The name of the deceased will be released once his family members have been notified.

A booking photo of Raphael Carter III was not immediately available.