Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests man in shooting death of ride-share driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said Friday they’ve arrested a suspect in Thursday’s shooting death of a ride-share driver.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot at the Waterfront Pointe apartments on Rolling Dunes Drive. That’s off of Waterfront Parkway West Drive, just northwest of I-465 and I-74.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was outside in a grassy area near the road. He died at the scene.

Later, IMPD learned, the man was missing from his work as a driver for a ride-share company, and his vehicle was missing. Devin Powell, 24, was caught in Merrillville with the vehicle.

IMPD detectives went to Merrillville to arrest Powell on preliminary charges of murder and robbery. IMPD did not say if Powell lives in Merrillville or why he was in Indianapolis.

The ride-share company provided information that helped lead to the arrest, IMPD says. However, police did not say what ride-share provider was involved.

A Facebook post Friday from IMPD did not identify the ride-share driver, but said the Marion County Coroner’s Office will release that information later.