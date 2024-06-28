IMPD arrests murder suspect already in custody for second, unrelated homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a suspect already in custody for a triple shooting that killed a man was arrested for a second, unrelated homicide.

Gerald Hatcher, 26, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide investigation on the south side of the city in May.

According to a social media post, Indianapolis Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Stop 11 Road on a report of a vehicle off the road and into a yard just after 3:30 p.m. on May 6.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Yasar Jamal Oliver Burnett Jr., was found shot to death inside the car.

Investigators think the car was in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and West Stop 11 Road before the vehicle ended up in the home’s front yard.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the exact cause of death to be a homicide.

Hatcher was already in custody for a deadly apartment shooting in April that killed 19-year-old Ivionte Campbell and aggravated assault of two others.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.