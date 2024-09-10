IMPD arrests rideshare driver for death of missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a rideshare driver for his connection to the murder of a missing woman found dead on the near southeast side Monday.

Francisco Valadez, 29, faces murder charges for the death of Chanti Dixon, 30, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Dixon’s body was found near a wooded area in the 1800 block of Wagner Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday. That’s a couple of blocks northwest of the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Sherman Drive.

Police say Dixon had sustained a gunshot wound.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing security camera footage, detectives named Valadez a person of interest. Police believe Valadez, a rideshare driver, gave Dixon a ride shortly before the homicide.

Detectives spoke with Valadez and soon named him a suspect in Dixon’s death. He was then taken into custody and booked into the Marion County jail on Tuesday on a preliminary murder charge.

A court date hasn’t been set.