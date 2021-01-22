IMPD arrests suspect after deadly shooting at manufacturing plant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a suspect after a deadly workplace shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested Jacob Spivey.

Spivey faces preliminary charges of murder in the shooting of 42-year-old Justin Laster.

IMPD officers and medics arrived to PSC Industries in the 6700 block of E. 32nd St. just before 7 p.m. on Jan 21 to find a man who had been shot.

Laster was pronounced dead on the scene.

Trending Headlines

IMPD told News 8 the shooting occurred following a fight between employees at the plant.

Official charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.