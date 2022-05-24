Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests suspect for alleged involvement in robbery and murder of 70-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 70-year-old man.

On Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 30-year-old Joshua Dye for the robbery and murder of 70-year-old Jesus Mazariegos.

IMPD officers were dispatched on a call of a person down on April 25 at 4415 N. Mission Dr., where Mazariegos was found on the ground possibly having a seizure. Mazariegos was awake, but verbally unresponsive. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and transported Mazariegos to an area hospital in serious condition, where he then died four days later due to his injuries on April 29.

Homicide detectives took Mr. Mazariegos’ death under investigation before the Marion County Coroner’s Office pointed to the possible cause of death to be physical assault resulting in blunt force injuries. The investigation of the case continued, eventually identifying Dye as a suspect, leading to his arrest. During Dye’s initial arrest for the murder of Mazariegos, Dye was also arrested for a separate robbery that occurred on the same day of April 25 at 4140 N. High School Road.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer will make the final charging decision.