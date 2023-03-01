IMPD arrests suspect for shooting that killed man, injured woman

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 9 a.m. Feb. 26, 2023, to a gunshot scene in the 4500 block of Mill View Court. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The suspect in a Sunday shooting that killed a man and injured a woman has been arrested, Indianapolis police said.

Jailyn Hurt, 26, was arrested Tuesday for murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

IMPD officers and medics were called at 9 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 4500 block of Mill View Court. That’s an address at the Peppermill Farms apartments, which are southwest of the intersection of East 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police entered the apartment and found a woman and a man, later identified as 25-year-old Gerald Lewis III, wounded on the second floor of the building.

Both were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, but Lewis did not survive.

Homicide detectives started an investigation and identified Hurt as a person of interest. He had been arrested Sunday on drug offenses and was still in jail Tuesday when he was arrested on the new charges.

IMPD credits the community for their role in Hurt’s arrest, saying Wednesday that their cooperation was “instrumental” to the investigation.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to Detective Brad Nuetzman by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.