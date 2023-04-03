IMPD arrests suspect for Sunday morning shooting

A mugshot of 18-year-old Terrell Williams. Williams was arrested by IMPD officers following a Sunday morning shooting on the city's east side. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect for a Sunday morning shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s east side.

Terrell Williams is accused of shooting a man after an argument inside an apartment at the Amber Woods Apartment Complex near Mitthoefer Road and 38th Street.

Officers were called to the apartment complex at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

“Investigators learned the suspect was still inside the apartment building. Hours after the shooting, the suspect, later identified as Terrell Williams, exited the apartment and was taken into custody,” IMPD said in a statement Monday.

Williams was interviewed by IMPD aggravated assault detectives and arrested.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Rodney Bradburn at the IMPD Aggravated Assault/Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 by e-mail at Rodney.Bradburn@indy.gov.