Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests teen with stolen gun near canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say an effort to target crime downtown led to the arrest of a teenager with a stolen handgun.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a special team of officers were patrolling near the canal on the evening of June 4.

The officers said they saw “a large group of juveniles carrying handguns in plain view.” Police say the kids ran when officers tried to speak with them.

IMPD said one of the teens was found in an alley in the 500 block of N. Senate Ave. Police say he had a stolen handgun on him.

When others from the group were found, police said they did not have guns on them.

Police did say another gun was later found in the 600 block of N. Senate Ave.

According to a police report, the teen arrested is 16 years old.