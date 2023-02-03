Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests theft suspect on charges of possessing machine gun, handgun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday following a robbery investigation that included two stolen guns, a Glock switch and a cellphone, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD says that just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, detectives were investigating a robbery of a person in the 1200 block of South Harding Street, where shots were fired, and a cellphone had been stolen. The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

An hour later, Eskenazi police began to chase the man in a vehicle that matched the description of the robbery. The suspect threw out two guns from the vehicle, police say.

Officers ended the pursuit and recovered the two guns thrown out of the vehicle. One of the guns was described as a Glock handgun with a Glock switch, and a large extended magazine was reported stolen. A Glock switch can essentially turn a Glock handgun into a machine gun.

On Thursday, investigators identified 28-year-old Donnie Fisher as the suspect, located the vehicle from the pursuit parked in the rear in the 3000 block of North Ralston Avenue, and arrested Fisher. That is in a residential neighborhood.

Detectives searched the residence and the vehicle and recovered two handguns, four cellphones, 4 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills and 20 grams of marijuana. One of the cellphones was stolen during the robbery that happened Wednesday.

Fisher is faced with charges of possession of a machine gun, carrying a handgun with out a license, resisting law enforcement, and theft.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.