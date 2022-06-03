Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests two suspects in downtown canal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested two men for a May shooting along the downtown canal that sent four women to the hospital, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

Dayvon Jackson, 19, and 20-year-old Radrice Johnson face the following preliminary charges:

Four counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Four counts each of battery on a person with injury

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon

Possession of a handgun without a license

Two IMPD officers on bicycles heard gunshots while patrolling the canal just after midnight on May 11 near the Colts Canal Playspace along the Canal Walk. The playground is just east of the canal between West St. Clair and West Walnut Streets.

The officers went to the scene and found four women who had been shot. All four women were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Detectives used surveillance video and witness accounts to identify Jackson as one of two possible suspects, according to IMPD.

On Thursday, IMPD officers saw Jackson and another man who matched the description of the second suspect at the Julia M. Carson-IndyGo Transit Center.

Officers took Jackson and the other suspect, identified as Johnson, into custody.

IMPD says two other people involved in the shooting, 18-year-old Kewanist McGee and a 15-year-old, were arrested on outstanding felony warrants. Detectives expect more arrests to be made.

“These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our detectives, downtown district officers and so many others who worked tirelessly to identify these two violent perpetrators and get them off the streets. We also want to thank our residents and those living on the canal who cooperated with our detectives and stood up to say enough is enough,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Det. Ronald Clayton by email or by calling the IMPD Aggravated Assault/Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.