Crime Watch 8

IMPD asking for public’s help after child shot near Tarkington Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help after a boy was shot Tuesday night near Tarkington Park on the city’s near north side.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3900 block of North Illinois Street, less than 500 feet away from the park, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition. IMPD did not share the boy’s name or age.

Police at the scene told News 8 they believe someone shot the boy from across the street at the corner of Illinois and 40th Streets.

Any information the public can provide about the shooting would be a great help to investigators, according to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

“I can’t stress how much we do need the public’s help on this,” Weilhammer said. “If anyone happened to see anything at all, even if they don’t think it’s important, please call and ask to talk to Detective Randy Weitzel, or leave him a message.”

Anyone with information can reach Det. Weitzel at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.