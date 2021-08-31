Crime Watch 8

IMPD asks for help identifying 2 robbery suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The search is underway for two suspects wanted for robbery.

On Aug. 6, just after 6 p.m., the two suspects entered and robbed the victim’s apartment in the 3000 block of North Webster Avenue.

One of the suspects is described as a light-skinned, 25-year-old black male, who is 5’10” tall and weighs 230 pounds. Police said the man also has four to six upper gold teeth and a short, afro hairstyle.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black t-shirt, sweatpants and had a black pistol.

Police describe the second suspect as a black male, who is 6′ tall and weighs 160 pounds. During the robbery, he was wearing a black sweatshirt, sweatpants and also had a black pistol.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.