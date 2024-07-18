Prominent Indianapolis anti-violence activist killed in shooting, family says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Thursday morning shooting at a busy intersection on the city’s east side killed at least one person, Indianapolis police said.

Community leaders and family have identified the man killed as Ron Gee, a prominent anti-violence activist and owner of the 1313 Eatery.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the Citgo gas station at 38th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Amanda Hibschman.

“Any instance of violence in our community is unfortunate. Many lives are impacted by this,” Hibschman said. “Our community has to do better. We have to find ways to solve our problems and de-escalate our conflicts that don’t involve violence.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved. There is no threat to the public, according to IMPD.

Hibschman says people in the area should expect to see a large police presence for much of the afternoon as investigators talk to witnesses and use K-9s to canvas the scene for evidence.

“It’s unfortunate that we had this instance of violence in broad daylight while all of this is going on and we’re always asking for the community’s help. If you witnessed anything, if you saw anything, please reach out to our homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers,” Hibschman said.

Police announced in an email to the news media about 4:45 p.m., “IMPD is aware of information circulating via social media, etc., regarding the unfortunate incident at E. 38th Street & N. Arlington Avenue. Detectives do not currently have a suspect in custody, or anyone detained. The investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.