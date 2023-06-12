IMPD: At least 24 people shot in Indianapolis since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and at least two dozen others are injured following a wave of gun violence that began Friday afternoon and continued into Monday morning, Indianapolis police said.

Four of the victims were identified as juveniles, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“What used to be arguments and disputes that people had, the worst that we used to do was fight,” Rev. Charles Harrison, president of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, told News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky on Sunday. “Now they’re not fighting, they’re using guns to solve these disputes.”

Anyone with information on any of the shootings was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

A map showing weekend gun violence in Indianapolis.(WISH Graphic)

Friday, June 9

Teenager shot on near east side

A 13-year-old boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition after being shot just after 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street, just south of Brookside Park. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for his role in the shooting.

Woman shot on northeast side

Officers found a woman shot at a home in the 3500 block of N. Colorado Street near 34th Street and Sherman Drive at around 4 p.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of a fight between the victim and the suspect. The suspect was detained for questioning and later released.

Self-inflicted gunshot wound on north side

Officers found one person shot in the 8100 block of River Bay Drive East. That’s in the Clearwater neighborhood off Keystone Avenue and 82nd Street. Police say the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Child accidentally shoots self on west side

IMPD responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Breton Street, near 30th Street and Lafayette Road, at 4:30 p.m. The 8-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

Fatal shooting on northeast side

IMPD officers found a man shot at a candy store in the 2900 block of Station Street, not far from Washington Park, at around 9 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The shooting is the 100th homicide of 2023. No suspect information was available.

Child shot on southeast side

IMPD found an 11-year-old girl shot at a home in the 4100 block of South Post Road near Southeastern Avenue just after 10 p.m. The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical but stable condition. Investigators believe she was accidentally shot by someone showing off a gun.

Saturday, June 10

Walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital

A woman with a gunshot wound arrived at Eskenazi Hospital just after 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say she had been grazed by a bullet near Washington Street and East Parkview Avenue, just outside Willard Park, at around 2 a.m. No suspect information was available.

Downtown shooting

IMPD officers found two people shot outside a pizzeria on East Pearl Street at around 3 a.m. and a third victim was found 20 minutes later outside a nightclub in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. A person of interest was detained for questioning and later released.

Walk-in person shot at Community East

A man with a gunshot wound arrived at Community East Hospital just after 6 p.m. Police believe the shooting took place on Post Road near 38th Street, just east of Dubarry Park. No suspect information was available.

South side shooting

IMPD says a homeless man was found shot near the intersection of East and Lincoln Streets at around 9:30 p.m. He was stable at a hospital Monday morning. Police believe the man was leaving a homeless camp when someone shot him. No suspect information was available.

Walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital

A person with a gunshot wound arrived at Eskenazi Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. Police believe the shooting happened near East 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue. No suspect information was available.

Sunday, June 11

Walk-in person shot at Methodist Hospital

A person with a gunshot wound arrived at IU Health Methodist Hospital at around 12 a.m. IMPD says he was in critical condition. Police believe the shooting occurred in the 600 block of S. High School Road near U.S. 36. No suspect information was immediately available.

12-year-old boy shot on east side

IMPD officers found a 12-year-old boy shot at a home on Devon Avenue, near U.S. 40 and Franklin Road, at around 1 a.m. He was said to be stable at a hospital. Police say the boy was shot at during a house party at a short-term rental. Officers arrested two men for alcohol and drug-related offenses, but IMPD did not say if the men are suspects in the shooting.

2 shot outside west side strip club

Police found two men shot outside the Sunset Strip Gentlemen’s Club at 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. Both were taken to local hospitals in serious condition. IMPD says the shooter drove off on a 3-wheeled vehicle, leading officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a median. The suspect ran from the scene and has not been detained.

Near northeast side shooting

IMPD officers found a man shot near 34th Street and Brouse Avenue, just west of Keystone Avenue, at around 5 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition. No suspect information was available.

2 people with gunshot wounds at Community East Hospital

IMPD says two people with gunshot wounds arrived at Community East Hospital at around 6 a.m. Police did not say where or when the shooting happened. No suspect information was available.

East side shooting

IMPD says a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot Sunday evening on Roseway Lane near 38th Street and Franklin Road. Preliminary information suggests shots were fired after a disagreement between the victim and a known suspect. The suspect was detained and released.

2 found shot on near southeast side

IMPD officers found two people shot and a third person with trauma at South State Avenue and Palmer Street, just south of Pleasant Run, around 8:30 p.m. The IMPD SWAT team was called to the scene after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a nearby house. The barricaded suspect later surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, IMPD said Monday.

Cumberland apartment shooting

Cumberland police found a person shot at Knoll Ridge Townhomes and Apartments on Taftwood Drive just after 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No suspect information was immediately available.

Monday, June 12

Walk-in person shot at Franciscan Health