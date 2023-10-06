IMPD: Bodycam footage released of police shooting involving man with machete

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Released bodycam video from Indianapolis police shows events leading up to the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man wielding a machete in August.

Police were engaged in a standoff with Kendall Gilbert. Gilbert was experiencing a mental health crisis at a residence.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a welfare check in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive at 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 27. That’s a residential area near 46th Street and Moller Road on the city’s west side

From Aug. 25-27, officers were called to the residence on five separate occasions regarding Gilbert.

Police say that family members were reporting Gilbert was suffering from a mental health crisis, making threatening comments, and damaging property within the home. Over the course of these incidents, officers did not make contact with Gilbert, who remained alone in his room, behind a closed door, and uncommunicative.

When officers were called for the fourth time on Aug. 27 at 5:20 p.m., they advised the family to leave the home but did not make entry to avoid escalating the situation. On the fifth run, officers responded to the same home after a woman pushed her medical alert button stating someone was trying to kill her.

Officers arrived and saw Gilbert standing outside the front door. When attempting to speak with Gilbert, he drew a machete from a sheath and stated he wanted to make war.

Police first tried to subdue Gilbert by shooting him with bean bags, distraction devices, and a taser.

The bodycam footage shows Gilbert running towards an officer with the machete. That’s when the officer, Lt. John Perkins, fired his weapon.

Medics immediately provided aid to Gilbert and took him to a hospital, where he died.

Police recovered the machete and a large knife.

The shooting is being investigated by IMPD and the department’s internal affairs unit.

VIDEO (DISCRETION ADVISED)

A YouTube video was released on Oct. 6 by IMPD. The video contains graphic and disturbing images. Discretion is advised.

