IMPD bodycams show officers firing on man in his grandmother’s driveway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Tuesday afternoon released bodycam video and the 911 audio of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help.

Officers were sent to a report of a suspicious car in a driveway just after 4 a.m. Dec. 31 to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That’s on the city’s east side, a few blocks southeast of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The bodycam video was released a day after Anthony Maclin and his family members announced in a news conference at their Carmel lawyer’s office that they intent to sue the city government and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department over the incident.

Anthony Maclin, 24, said in Monday’s news conference that he fell asleep in the car outside her grandmother’s Indianapolis home after getting in late to see his family on New Year’s Eve. He said Monday he’d slept in the car because he says he didn’t want to wake up his grandmother in the middle of the night.

In the 911 call released by IMPD, the grandmother can be heard saying she could not make out the car idling in her driveway, and that she’d clicked her porch light off and on several times. “I don’t know if it’s one of my kids,” she tells the 911 dispatcher. “I don’t know. Nobody is getting out.”

IMPD says its officers arrived and confirmed with the grandmother that she didn’t recognize the car. In the video, officers with flashlights approached the red, four-door car and found Maclin asleep with a handgun in his lap. Officers found the doors to the car were locked, and the license plate was registered from Florida. Officers asked the grandmother if she had relatives in Florida, and she told them she did not, the video says.

Text in the video says, “After approximately three minutes, officers knocked on the passenger side window.”

The video shows officers shouting “police department,” and then, as Maclin awakes, repeatedly yelling, “Hands up.” Then, dozens of shots ring out.

Three IMPD officers discharged their service weapons, the text in the video says.

Next, officers are heard yelling for Maclin to get out of the car and repeatedly shout “get on the ground.”

Following their instructions, he exited the car and was detained.

The video then shows the officers rushed to get first-aid supplies and to put a tourniquet on Maclin. “You’re all right, buddy. You’re all right,” one officer says.

Paramedics arrived after the officers gave first aid.

As Maclin gets immediate medical help, his grandmother comes out of the house and tells him he should have come inside. He tells her “it’s OK” and “I didn’t want to wake you guys up.”

None of the bodycam video shows the gun in Maclin’s lap while he was in the car, IMPD says. However, IMPD has said a gun was retrieved from the car’s driver’s seat.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been named. They were on administrative leave, a standard practice after a police shooting.

IMPD is conducting two investigations of the shooting, one by the department’s Critical Incident Response Team and the second by its internal affairs division.

Maclin is recovering in a wheelchair. His lawyer said Monday that Maclin spent 17 days in the hospital and underwent six surgeries.

The family has filed tort claims against Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and the three officers involved “asserting civil rights claims for excessive force.” Tort claims are filed before Indiana governments and sitting officials can be sued.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky has reached out to Maclin’s lawyer for comment on the release of the IMPD bodycam footage.