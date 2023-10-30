IMPD Bomb Squad called to home on Zionsville Road near 71st Street

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad is at a home on the city's northwest side after detectives found a suspicious device at a home in the 6700 block of Zionsville Road. (WISH Photo)

Latest: IMPD has determined that the suspicious device was not an explosive. Police say that the investigation will continue regarding the original warrant.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad is at a home on the city’s northwest side after detectives found a suspicious device while carrying out a search warrant.

Detectives found the “possible explosive device” Monday afternoon at a house in the 6700 block of Zionsville Road. That’s a residential area just south of West 71st Street near Pike High School.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence. IMPD said on X that it “does not believe there is any threat to anyone outside the perimeter.”

Zionsville Road is closed from West 62nd Street to West 71st Street and people are asked to avoid the area until further notice.