IMPD calls Carmel SWAT team for person barricaded in vehicle with knife

Indianapolis and Carmel police were called on the night of Oct. 4, 2022, to the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday night were in the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it contacted Carmel Police Department’s special weapon and tactics team “for additional resources.”

IMPD said in an email at 11:16 p.m. that a person had been taken into custody. The police had remained in a standoff with the person at 11 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s southeast side.

IMPD did not respond to an email from News 8 about how and when the incident began. IMPD’s online police dispatch system was no longer displaying the initial call information for the news media.

IMPD officers at the scene declined to provide additional information to News 8’s photographer.

Indianapolis and Carmel police were called on the night of Oct. 4, 2022, to the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. (WISH Photos/Kyle Fisher)

