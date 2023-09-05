IMPD car, 3 other vehicles crash; 3 taken to hospital

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 3 p.m. Sept. 5, 2023, to a personal-injury accident with injury at the intersection of West 56th Street and Georgetown Road. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A multivehicle crash involving an Indianapolis police car on Tuesday afternoon has sent three people to the hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to a personal-injury accident with injury at the intersection of West 56th Street and Georgetown Road. That’s on the city’s northwest side.

Officers say four vehicles were involved. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

An IMPD officer, who was not immediately identified publicly, and two other people were said to be “awake and breathing” when taken to hospitals, IMPD said in an email to news media at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday. No additional information on the injuries was provided.

Investigators remained at the scene at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but IMPD has not publicly said what caused the crash.

The people involved in the crash will be asked to submit to blood draws, which IMPD says in a standard procedure.