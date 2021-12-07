Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Carjacking suspect tracked to NC after leaving selfies on victim’s phone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a carjacking suspect has been tracked down in North Carolina after accidentally taking selfies on the victim’s cell phone.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments has arrested 30-year-old Dustin Curry in the case.

IMPD says he carjacked a woman at gunpoint at the Golden Living Center at 2860 S. Churchman Ave. around 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.

The victim’s cell phone was left inside the car and she was able to track it. IMPD found the cell phone in yard of a residence and returned it to the owner. Once she had it, she discovered the suspect had accidentally taken a pair of pictures showing his face.

Tips to IMPD revealed a suspect name and information that he may be in North Carolina. IMPD then alerted law enforcement agencies in North Carolina.

On Nov. 25, IMPD was told that Curry was arrested following a chase in the stolen vehicle.

Online jail records show he was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing/eluding arrest, no operators license and speeding.

A warrant has been issued for the Indianapolis carjacking.

Curry is currently being held in the Buncombe County Jail in Asheville, N.C. on a $300,000 bond.