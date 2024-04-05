IMPD ceremony promotes 16 officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sixteen Indianapolis police officers on Friday got new badges during a promotion ceremony.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they will be stepping into supervisory roles.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey told the officers that today reminds everyone of what can be at stake. “That this job as a supervisor, as a leader in our agency is not easy. You are no longer patrol officers. You are no longer sergeants. The expectations are higher. You don’t get to complain about the things that you used to complain about, your job is to solve those problems.”

Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett says the group of officers represent the collective effort to make IMPD actively reflect the population of Indianapolis.

