IMPD chief at first 2022 town hall: ‘We’re truly hoping this is a give-and-take’

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH) — After Indianapolis experienced a record year in homicides, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are working on ways to bring those numbers down.

The Democrat mayor said during an IMPD virtual town hall on Monday night, “We believe a more community-based approach best serves the cause of public safety. Said somewhat differently no-one knows the neighborhood of our community better than the neighbors themselves.”

IMPD hopes its town hall meetings — more are scheduled through April — will help bring down the crime numbers.

Monday’s town hall was designated for the southwest district. Chief Randal Taylor told participants, “We’re truly hoping this is a give-and-take, that you will tell us your concerns. What are the things we’re doing right? What are thing things we need to improve on? And tell us about what you hope to see happening in your district. The goal of these is to make sure that we’re on track and hearing from the community as to what your concerns are.”

The town hall meetings were designed to serve as a way for IMPD to hear directly from the communities it serves, in hopes of making improvements.

“We want to be approachable, we want you to come up and have conversations, and come up and talk to us. And listen, we don’t know everything. We’re open for suggestions. We’re open for comments. We may not agree on everything, but we want those conversations,” said Southeast District Commander Ronald Hicks.

Claire Nantz lives in the southeast district. She says the town hall was a good start.

“I think it’s always good to know what the people you’re serving think about your work, and our tax dollars pay them, so it’s a good thing,” Nantz said.

Lawrence Stevenson wants to see recommendations from the town hall put in to action. “I would hope so, I would hope so, otherwise what would be the point of doing it? If you have no intention of it being helpful, then why would you do it, right?”

Here are the dates of the upcoming town halls:

Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. (downtown district).

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. (east district).

March 14 at 6 p.m. (northwest district).

March 28 at 6 p.m. (southwest district).

April 11 at 6 p.m. (north district).

People who want to attend can use this link.

A breakdown of the area each district covers can be found by entering an address on a city webpage.