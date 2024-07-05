Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD chief: Bullet shot into air hits 11-year-old boy enjoying fireworks

Child hurt by stray bullet

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stray bullet hit an 11-year-old child during Thursday’s Fourth of July celebrations, Indianapolis police said Friday.

Officers say the child is expected to be OK.

Police say it happened on the city’s near east side at a home on North Tuxedo Street near 10th Street.

Police say the boy was enjoying fireworks in his backyard.

Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday expressed his frustration. “I don’t know how much more clear I can be about that to members of our community. People with guns, you cannot shoot those guns into the air. Those rounds are going to come down somewhere, and an 11-year-old child was impacted yesterday by a bullet.”

No arrest has been announced.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

11-year-old boy hit by stray...
News /
Silver Alert issued for family...
Local News /
Indy Eleven match finishes with...
Indy Eleven /
Fireworks cause runaway dogs
I-Team 8 /
Democratic lieutenant governor challengers say...
Political News /
Carmel swimming’s Chris Plumb on...
High School - The Zone /
Health Spotlight | Common medication...
Health Spotlight /
Warren Central’s Damien Shanklin commits...
High School - The Zone /