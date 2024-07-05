IMPD chief: Bullet shot into air hits 11-year-old boy enjoying fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stray bullet hit an 11-year-old child during Thursday’s Fourth of July celebrations, Indianapolis police said Friday.

Officers say the child is expected to be OK.

Police say it happened on the city’s near east side at a home on North Tuxedo Street near 10th Street.

Police say the boy was enjoying fireworks in his backyard.

Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday expressed his frustration. “I don’t know how much more clear I can be about that to members of our community. People with guns, you cannot shoot those guns into the air. Those rounds are going to come down somewhere, and an 11-year-old child was impacted yesterday by a bullet.”

No arrest has been announced.